Lyft suspends Nice Ride after losing major sponsor

A popular bike-sharing program in Minneapolis has been suspended after losing a major sponsor near the end of last year.

Lyft confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday that its Nice Ride program has been suspended.

It comes after the program’s presenting sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield, opted to not continue sponsoring Nice Ride.

“We have made the tough decision to suspend our operations of the Nice Ride system at the completion of our one-year license after losing the system’s presenting sponsor,” a Lyft spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in a statement. “Since losing the presenting sponsor, we have worked tirelessly to find a new sponsor but have not been successful. We will continue to work with our local partners to look for opportunities to provide service again in the future.”

Nice Ride was launched in 2010 and closed for the season on Nov. 13.

Under the program, the public had access to thousands of bikes and scooters around Minneapolis for $99 per year or $2.50 per trip.

Given that the company says it takes months of planning to open the program, it seems unlikely that Nice Ride will return in 2023, even if a new sponsor is found in the near future.

Lyft says it will start removing Nice Ride stations as the weather allows.