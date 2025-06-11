Luther Seminary announces plans to sell it’s St. Paul campus and search for new location

Luther Seminary, which has been a fixture in St. Paul for 120 years, plans to change its location in an effort to seek a new space that “aligns with its needs going forward.”

The seminary says the decision to sell the campus was unanimous from its board of directors following conversations about fulfilling their mission to ensure their leaders are equipped for ministry work in the current day and what it will be like in the future.

“Our mission to educate leaders for Christian communities remains as vital and necessary as ever,” Luther Seminary President Robin Steinke said. “To remain sustainable over the long term, how we fulfill this mission will be transformed going forward. Seeking new space and shifting to a more nimble model will allow us to steward our resources more effectively and serve students and learners from all walks of life.”

According to the seminary, 70% of its students are online from across the U.S.

“The way students learn and prepare for ministry has changed. Now is the right time to align our resources with that reality and evolve how we deliver on our mission,” Steinke said. “While this is an ending, it is also a beginning rooted in God’s promise toward a future full of hope and promise.”

The seminary expects to remain at its current campus through the 2026-2027 school year and is seeking a new space in the Twin Cities area to better meet its current needs.

