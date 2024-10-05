Lunds & Byerlys recalls Lone Star dip due to possible mold growth contamination

Lunds & Byerlys is recalling around 500 containers of 12 oz. L&B Lone Star Dip because of possible mold growth contamination.

The recalled product was sold at Lunds & Byerlys stores throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. It was first noticed by store employees, who then notified the company’s Quality Assurance team.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall. Any customer who recently bought the product should return it to any Lunds & Byerlys for a full refund or destroy it immediately.

For additional questions, call 952-548-1400.