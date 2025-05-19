Loved ones gather to mark 4 years since Aniya Allen’s unsolved death

Loved ones mark 4 years since 6-year-old Aniya Allen's death

Family and friends of 6-year-old Aniya Allen marked a painful milestone on Sunday, gathering at her gravesite at Lakewood Cemetery to commemorate the fourth anniversary of her death.

Aniya was killed by a stray bullet on May 18, 2021, while she was sitting in the back seat of her mother’s car near the intersection of 36th and Penn avenues in north Minneapolis. Her killer still has not been found.

Aniya’s loved ones meet every year on May 18, dedicated to keeping her memory alive and working to find the person responsible.

“Hopefully the people that know and the person that did this may find it in their hearts to see us here and see us still hurting four years later and say that they’re tired and they can’t hold this in no more and they’re ready to turn this person in or this person is ready to turn theirself in,” said KG Wilson, Aniya’s grandfather.

There’s still a substantial reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest and conviction.

If you know anything about Aniya’s shooting, call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.