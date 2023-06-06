Loretto apartment building fire leaves 5 displaced

An apartment building in Loretto is heavily damaged following an overnight fire.

An overnight fire at a Loretto apartment building has left five people without a home.

Fire crews could be seen at the complex – located on North Medina Street – around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the city, which is about 30 miles west of Minneapolis in Hennepin County.

Heavy fire was found in the basement apartment unit, and Loretto Fire Chief Jeff Leuer says there’s a lot of damage on the first and second floors.

Firefighters had to rescue some people who were trapped and hanging out of a window on the third floor.

“On the third story of the building, we had two people hanging out the windows that we had to rescue. We did a rescue on those two people, and we were able to ladder them down, they ended up safe and sound,” said Leuer.

No one was hurt.

As of this time, no word on what caused the fire.