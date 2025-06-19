Local Pride Events 2025

June is Pride month, and there are many events going on around the Twin Cities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this month, including Twin Cities Pride.

Here is a list of many of the events going on in the metro for pride.

Twin Cities Pride June 27-29

Other events the week and weekend of Twin Cities Pride:

June 23-29: Pride at Lush – “Plush”

June 28: Graze Food Hall’s first annual Pride Family Fest, 3-6 p.m.

Other events

