Local Pride Events 2025
June is Pride month, and there are many events going on around the Twin Cities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this month, including Twin Cities Pride.
Here is a list of many of the events going on in the metro for pride.
Twin Cities Pride June 27-29
- Friday, June 27: Youth Night at Twin Cities Pride festival grounds, 4-8 p.m.
- Saturday, June 28: Twin Cities Pride Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, June 29: Twin Cities Pride Rainbow Run 5K, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, June 29: Twin Cities Pride parade, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 29: Twin Cities Pride Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other events the week and weekend of Twin Cities Pride:
- June 23-29: Pride at Lush – “Plush”
- June 28: Graze Food Hall’s first annual Pride Family Fest, 3-6 p.m.
Other events
- Saturday, June 21: “Purrrride” party at Insight Brewing
- Saturday, June 21: Global Music Festival ROAR! Featuring BeBe Zahara Benet
- Sunday, June 22: Bloomington Pride
- Sunday, June 22: Twin Cities Pride family fun day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, July 12: WSP Pride in the Park