LOCAL EVENTS: Black History Month 2023
February is Black History Month, and Twin Cities community members are hosting online and in-person events in commemoration.
According to the Library of Congress, the celebration has been around in some form since 1925, nearly 100 years ago. It originally began as a week and expanded to a full month in 1976.
Find metro-area Black History Month events sponsored by local entertainers, entrepreneurs and educators below.
If you know of a public, metro-based event that isn’t included in this article, send us a link to the event with this form for coverage consideration.
Twin Cities metro Black History Month events list
Thursday, Feb. 2
- 5-9:30 p.m. in St. Paul — First annual Rondo Night at the St. Paul Winter Carnival
- 6-8 p.m. in Minneapolis — Where Do We Go From Here: Living the Legacy of Black History Month
- 7-10 p.m. in Minneapolis — “A Darker Wilderness” book launch
Saturday, Feb. 4
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Minneapolis — Northside Youth Community Mural Project
- 12-11 p.m. in Minneapolis – R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Makers Market + Music Fest
- 7 p.m. doors open in Minneapolis — Bruce A. Henry Presents “A Musical Celebration of African American History”
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- 6-7 p.m. online — Nellie Francis and the MN Women’s Suffrage Movement
Thursday, Feb. 9
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Minneapolis — Rebuilding Black Businesses – Black History Month Conversation
- 6-7 p.m. online — History at Home: Black History Month
Saturday, Feb. 11
- 11:30 a.m. to noon in St. Paul — Black Regulars “Buffalo Soldiers” at Fort Snelling
- 1-3 p.m. in St. Paul — Invisible Warriors: African American Women in WWII
- 2-7 p.m. in St. Paul — Black History Month Celebration at The Black Market
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- 7-9 p.m. in Minneapolis — Poets & Pints #93 – Black History Month Celebration
Thursday, Feb. 16
- 5:30-7 p.m. in Minneapolis — Reflections on the Black Liberation Movement in Minnesota
Saturday, Feb. 18
- 3-5 p.m. in Anoka — The Essence of Gospel with Kimberly Brown
Sunday, Feb. 19
- 7-9 p.m. in Minneapolis — 2022-2023 Concert Series- Our 24th Black History Month Concert
Wednesday, Feb. 22
- 1-3 p.m. in Eagan — African American Genealogy
Thursday, Feb. 23
- 4-5:30 p.m. in St. Paul — Celebrating 2023 Black History Month thru “Music & Fellowship”
Friday, Feb. 24
- 4-5:30 p.m. in St. Paul — Black History Month Celebration
Saturday, Feb. 25
- 12-2 p.m. in St. Paul — Black History Month: MN Fashion Exhibition
- 12-3 p.m. in St. Paul — Celebrate Black History Month Creating Community Art
Sunday, Feb. 26
- 9-2 p.m. in Minneapolis — Black History Month Brunch
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in St. Paul — A Nashinspired Black history celebration
- 12 p.m. in St. Paul — The BlackOUT: Black History Month Celebration
- 2-4 p.m. in Hastings — Breaking the Silence: Black History Month
Multi-day events
- Feb. 1-27 online — Black History Month Virtual Festival
- Online — Black History Month Virtual Art Exhibition
- Feb. 10-26 in St. Paul — “Inspired by Claudette and Rosa” by local playwright Laura Mann Hill
- Feb. 4-5 in Minneapolis — “The Sound of Gospel”
- Feb. 10, 16 and 22 in Dakota County — Storytelling with Auntie Beverly about the African Diaspora
- Feb. 6 and 18 in Dakota County — History of Black American Jazz