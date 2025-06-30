LIST: New laws taking effect Tuesday

Several new laws will take effect on Tuesday in Minnesota.

Here are some key takeaways:

Places of entertainment will be required to provide access to free water or allow attendees to bring their own factory-sealed or empty water bottle into events of 100 or more people.

An Office of Public Service will be established to “promote, expand, create and strengthen career pathways aligned with public service opportunities.”

Protections will be added for minors appearing in online media

A “shotgun zone” in southern Minnesota that previously restricted deer hunters to only use shotguns, muzzleloaders and handguns will be repealed

Anyone 12 or older must have a permit to operate watercraft

People who served in the “Secret War in Laos” in support of U.S. armed forces will be granted veteran status.

There will be increased penalties for assaulting a firefighter

It will now be a crime to knowingly cause or permit a child to inhale, be exposed to, have contact with or ingest fentanyl

Agencies will be able to withhold payments to a program participant if there is evidence of fraud

Motorcyclists will be allowed to lane split and lane filter

More information is available here.