LIST: New laws taking effect Tuesday

By KSTP

Several new laws will take effect on Tuesday in Minnesota.

Here are some key takeaways:

  • Places of entertainment will be required to provide access to free water or allow attendees to bring their own factory-sealed or empty water bottle into events of 100 or more people.
  • An Office of Public Service will be established to “promote, expand, create and strengthen career pathways aligned with public service opportunities.”
  • Protections will be added for minors appearing in online media
  • A “shotgun zone” in southern Minnesota that previously restricted deer hunters to only use shotguns, muzzleloaders and handguns will be repealed
  • Anyone 12 or older must have a permit to operate watercraft
  • People who served in the “Secret War in Laos” in support of U.S. armed forces will be granted veteran status.
  • There will be increased penalties for assaulting a firefighter
  • It will now be a crime to knowingly cause or permit a child to inhale, be exposed to, have contact with or ingest fentanyl
  • Agencies will be able to withhold payments to a program participant if there is evidence of fraud
  • Motorcyclists will be allowed to lane split and lane filter

More information is available here.