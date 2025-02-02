LIST: Black History Month events in the Twin Cities
February rings in Black History Month, and with that comes many events throughout the Twin Cities:
- Feb. 2: The Art of Remembering: Black Lives in Painting at Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia)
- Feb. 3: Third annual Black Entrepreneurs Day at the Minnesota State Capitol
- Feb. 6: Radical Joy and Self-Care in the Black Community conference at Metro State University
- Feb. 7: Black History Month: Speakeasy in Loring Park
- Feb. 8: The Black Market at The Lab in St. Paul
- Feb. 8: Minnesota Wild Black History Celebration ticket package
- Feb. 8 & 9: The Sound of Gospel at The Fitzgerald Theater
- Feb. 9: Family Day at Mia: Inspiration Everywhere
- Feb. 19: The Origins of Rap & Hip-Hop at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Minneapolis
- Feb. 19: Black History Month at Windom South Park
- Feb. 20: Meet at Mia: Power to the People exhibit
- Feb. 21: Groovin’ Through History: A Black History Month DJ Dance in Loring Park
- Feb. 21: DRUMLine Live at the Ordway Theater
- Feb. 21: Black To The Future! Kid’s Black History Exploration in St. Paul
- Feb. 26: Youthline Black History Hoop and Jams at Phillips Park