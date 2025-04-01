Liquid egg products including Egg Beaters recalled for possibly containing a cleaning solution

Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling a large amount of liquid egg product in 32-ounce cartons due to the possibility of a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite being in them, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says.

The impacted “Egg Beaters” and “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs” were produced on March 12 and 13.

The Michigan-based company is recalling:

Egg Beaters Original liquid egg substitute carton, 32 oz (2 lb.), with USE BY Aug. 10, 2025.

Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original liquid egg substitute, 32 oz (2 lb.), with USE BY Aug. 9, 2025.

Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original frozen egg substitute, 32 oz (2 lb.), and Egg Beaters no enjauladas original sustituto de huevo congelado, both the USE BY March 7, 2026.

Bob Evans Better’n Eggs made with real egg whites, 32 oz (2 lb.), with USE BY Aug. 10, 2025.

The cartons also all have the number “G1804” on the button of the container.

The 212,268 pounds of product were shipped to distributors in Ohio and Texas, who in turn shipped them to Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa for foodservice use.

The announcement says that FSIS got a tip about a potential egg product contamination issue. FSIS scientists concluded that adverse health consequences from using the product are unlikely and risk is negligible.

So far, there have been no reports of people have any health issues related to using the product; however, people who have the product are advised to not consume it or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone seeking more information on the Class III recall can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email any questions or concerns to MPHotline@usda.gov.