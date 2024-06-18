Lino Lakes planning and zoning board recommends moratorium on developing project centered around mosque

The Lino Lakes Planning and Zoning Board voted to recommend a moratorium on development in the northwestern part of the city on Monday.

At the center of the debate Monday night was a project called Madinah Lakes — a development with homes and businesses built around a mosque.

The meeting drew high attendance, with people weighing in before the board voted.

“I’m not asking for anything special, extra or new. I’m asking to be treated equally, just like every other development in the city,” one commenter said.

The recommendation goes to the Lino Lakes City Council next week.

The proposed moratorium requires two readings by City Council members. If passed, it could take effect in August.