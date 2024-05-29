Lino Lakes leaders to discuss environmental impact of proposed Muslim-focused community on Wednesday

Several people spoke during a public comment period on Tuesday night, and an environmental board meetingwill be held Wednesday night.

A major development in the northern Twin Cities metro area could be stalled on Wednesday.

An environmental board meeting will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., where Lino Lakes city leaders are expected to discuss the next steps in the Madinah Lakes plan, which still has to go through the chain of approval.

The 156-acre site would include housing, day care, a grocery store, and other retail, as well as a mosque.

In recent weeks, both sides have voiced their feelings at city council meetings, with the developer saying he feels adding a mosque is right for the city, adding the area is growing in Muslim population.

However, there is pushback – opponents say they’re concerned about possible traffic, overcrowding of schools and the impact on utilities such as gas and water.

According to the city, council members have expressed interest in a moratorium, which would put a pause on all residential developments in the northwest part of Lino Lakes, to allow time to do a master planning process.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says it feels a moratorium would be discriminatory. They wrote a letter to state leaders, saying they’re prepared to take legal action if necessary.