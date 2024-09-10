Lily Peters’ murder case to stay in adult court, judge rules Tuesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) – The teenager accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters will be tried in adult court.

The decision was handed down Tuesday morning by the Wisconsin Appeals Court.

Lily Peters was sexually assaulted and murdered in April 2022. Shortly after, a suspect known as C.P.-B. was named. He was 14 when the incident occurred, which is why his name hasn’t yet been released.

C.P.-B. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, sexual assault causing great bodily harm and child sexual assault.

His lawyer first petitioned to have his case moved to juvenile court in 2023 by filing a reverse waiver petition. His argument is C.P.-B. would get better treatment there. They cited his adverse childhood and diagnosed psychological disorders.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell argued the actions of C.P.-B. were pre-meditated, violent and egregious in nature. He said moving it to juvenile court would depreciate the seriousness of the offense.

In January, Judge Steven Gibbs agreed with Newell and ruled that the case would stay in adult court. 10 days later, C.P.-B.’s lawyer filed an appeal.

In the ruling filed Tuesday, the appeals court affirmed the Chippewa County court’s order denying the original petition for reverse waiver, stating “[C.P.-B.] failed to show that reverse waiver would not depreciate the seriousness of his offenses. [C.P.-B.’s] arguments to the contrary are unpersuasive.”