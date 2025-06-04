Lil Wayne coming to Target Center in August

A Minne, A Minne, A Minne, A Minne, A Minne.

On Tuesday, five-time Grammy award-winning rap artist Lil Wayne announced his “Tha Carter VI” tour will start on June 6. The 34-city tour kicks off at Madison Square Garden and makes a stop in Minneapolis at Target Center on Aug. 20.

The tour will feature Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington across all dates and NoCap on select dates.

The tour coincides with “Tha Carter VI” album, also coming out on June 6, which is available for preorder by clicking here.

Tickets will be available with presale starting on June 4 ahead of the general onsale beginning on June 6 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.