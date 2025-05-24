Lightning sparks 20-acre wildfire in BWCA east of Horse River

Another wildfire has started in northern Minnesota, this time in the wilderness of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

The U.S. Forest Service smoke from the fire was first noticed on Thursday by an aircraft flying east near Horse River. The initial size of the fire was estimated to have been five to ten acres, but it had grown to 20 acres by Saturday.

While in the air, fire management staff identified a tree where lightning had struck, initiating the fire.

At this time, staff says they plan to fly the fire Saturday to asses it’s current conditions, spread and what existing natural boundaries like swamps and river will prevent it’s spread.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the wildfire is located in a remote part of the BWCA, over a mile away from the nearest main canoe travel route.

The terrain is also a mix of swamp and forested landscape, making the process of even reaching the fire challenging. Signs have been posted at portages to ensure the public avoids the fire area.

At this time, the Horse River fire is at 0% containment.