Lightning believed to have caused Dayton house fire

A lightning strike is believed to have caused a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning, according to the city’s fire department.

First responders were called to a fire on the 14000 block of Itasca Bay around 2:30 a.m. There, they found smoke coming from the roof and confirmed that there was a fire in the attic.

Everyone in the home was able to evacuate without injuries, fire officials said.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials believe it was due to a lightning strike.