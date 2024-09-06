LeSueur woman killed in Nicollet County crash

A woman from LeSueur was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a 2013 Nissan Versa was traveling south on Highway 169 in Nicollet County just before 12 p.m. The vehicle then went off the roadway into a ditch and into trees.

The driver, identified as a 43-year-old woman from LeSueur, was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was killed.

Her identity is expected to be released by the Minnesota State Patrol at 6 p.m. Friday. No word on why her vehicle left the roadway.