Leo’s Landing in Prescott to close at end of year after city declines to renew lease

Leo’s Landing, a popular marina at the confluence of the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers, will close at the end of the year, according to city officials in Prescott, Wisconsin.

The city owns the land adjoining the marina, and the lease for Leo’s Landing is set to expire on Dec. 31, Prescott City Administrator Matt Wolf said. The decision is part of a plan to redevelop more than 5 acres of waterfront property under municipal control.

Prescott residents have pushed back against closing the popular boating spot, which has been run by the same family since the 1980s. An online petition to keep the business in place has gathered almost 3,000 supporters.

“If the city wins this battle, it will mean the end of Leo’s Landing Marina or any marina in that location ever again,” wrote Bill Koller, who started the petition. “With strict regulations for conservation along waterfronts, it would be near impossible to ever build a [marina] back in that location or anywhere else on this riverway.”

Prescott officials explained that the city completed a survey of the waterfront to confirm it owned the entirety of the waterfront between the Highway 10 Bridge and the city’s boat launch, meaning the city has full authority not to extend a lease there.

“This is not a decision made lightly, and we understand the passionate feelings that the boating community has in marinas, especially customers of Leo’s Landing,” the city said.

According to the city, the riverfront redevelopment has been in the works since 2015, and the next phase of the project — which will remove Leo’s Landing — involves restoring the shoreline, adding trail connections, installing new restrooms, building a fishing pier, replacing the boat launch and possibly expanding dock space.