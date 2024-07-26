Leg of Slayton man impaled by grounding rod, flown to hospital

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is sharing information about a job site injury that required one person to be flown to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 37-year-old man from Slayton was doing fiber optic work in Ellsworth Township Thursday around 6:45 p.m.

While working the man fell into a pit, landing on a grounding rod which impaled his leg, authorities say.

The man was flown from the scene to Saint Cloud Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries. No word on his condition.