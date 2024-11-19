Lebanon Hills sexual assault determined to be falsely reported, Eagan police say

Eagan Police Department announced Tuesday that investigators have determined that a sexual assault reported earlier this month never occurred.

Police say the woman admitted her claims of being sexually assaulted on Nov. 7 were false and that she will be charged with filing a false police report. Authorities are not releasing her name as of this time.

Investigators also say they’re still investigating a physical assault that occurred at the park on Sept. 7, but don’t have any updates to share at this time. They asked the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious people and/or vehicles.

“Knowing the impact this had for many over the past several weeks, we would like to thank our community for their increased vigilance, patience, and support while we investigated this matter,” the department wrote in a prepared statement.