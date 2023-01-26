Leaky fish house furnace explodes in White Bear Lake

Authorities are reminding Minnesotans of the dangers of gases after an explosion Thursday morning in White Bear Lake.

White Bear Lake Fire said crews were called to a report of an explosion that shook that caller’s house. However, nothing was found.

After more calls from the neighborhood reporting the explosion, authorities found a heavily damaged fish house.

According to the fire department, crews determined that a furnace inside the fish house was leaking propane, which led to the explosion.

While the fish house and the nearby building and vehicle were damaged, nobody was injured, the department said.

“It is a good reminder to be very careful when working with gases that may explode. We encourage everyone to leave this type of work to the professionals,” the fire department said.

A damaged fish house is seen after an explosion inside it due to a leaky furnace on Jan. 26, 2023.

