Leader of Minnesota’s Jewish community speaks on security after murders of Embassy staffers

Jewish leaders in the Midwest are speaking out after two people were fatally shot in Washington, D.C. at a Jewish Museum in what prosecutors are calling a targeted act of terror.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, faces charges of murder of foreign officials and other crimes, in the killing of Israeli Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim on Wednesday, as Israel launched another offensive in Gaza in its war with Hamas. The couple was about to be engaged.

As previously reported, prosecutors say Rodriguez told police after he was arrested that he “did it for Palestine” and it was done “for Gaza.”

“Two families are now left to grieve for dreams that will never be realized,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. “Violence against anyone based on their religion is an act of cowardice, it is not an act of a hero. It is the kind of case that we will vigorously pursue.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council issued the following statement on Friday regarding the double fatal shooting:

“We feel it in our bones: as Jews, we are connected – deeply, powerfully, across time and place. Whether you were born Jewish or – like our matriarch Ruth – chose to align your life and fate with the Jewish people, you are part of an extraordinary extended family. A people that transcends time, citizenship, ethnicity, race, and religious observance. Our Jewish peoplehood gives us strength. It brings us joy. It holds us in moments of meaning and memory. And yet today – as on October 7, 2023, and too many days since – that same connection is also the source of searing pain. Wednesday night, we felt that grief again. Our community was shaken by another act of antisemitic terror. Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lichinsky – may their names forever be for a blessing – were murdered simply for attending a Jewish event at the Capitol Jewish Museum. An event about humanitarian relief organized by AJC, the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people. It’s hard to find words for this heartbreak. But we must also name the truth: Sarah and Yaron’s murder was not random. It is the lethal consequence of nearly 600 days of people chanting “globalize the intifada” and other eliminationist antisemitic rhetoric. It is also the result of far too many – including elected officials – remaining conspicuously silent. Many have long warned that the threat from the anti-Zionist far-left is no less deadly than that from the far-right. Perhaps, now the doubters, including within our own community, will finally listen and act accordingly. We did not personally know Sarah and Yaron – two young and exceptionally gifted Israeli Embassy staffers – but within hours, several friends shared how they were connected. One dear colleague, who was part of the team that organized the AJC event for young leaders, was with the soon-to-be-engaged couple just moments before they were murdered. Another friend, a pillar of our community, is connected to Sarah through her son. Yet another friend from Rehovot knew Yaron. These connections don’t make us unique. They make us family. We know that many others within our extended Jewish community are also linked to last night’s horror – and to every act of antisemitic terror that has preceded it. On June 8, JCRC will hold our annual event. We look forward to a safe, meaningful celebration of our shared work, joined by members of our Jewish community and by non-Jewish allies whose messages of love and support have meant so much. Your calls, texts, and e mails have wrapped us in hesed-loving kindness – we will not forget.”

On Thursday, Ethan Roberts, the Deputy Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, and said Jewish facilities spend a lot of money on security and people shouldn’t be afraid.

“We take security incredibly seriously, more than I could possibly talk about, all the – all the things that you see, all the things that you don’t see,” said Roberts.

Data from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) shows Jewish people face the highest number of religious bias crimes in the state, and those numbers have increased the last few years.

Roberts says there’s adequate security at synagogues and schools and community centers.

“I mean there’s, there is not an institution in our community that I would give a moment’s pause for, for me to go to, for my family to go to, for anyone in the community to go to. absolutely, people should feel safe and at the same time be vigilant, right?” said Roberts, who added he isn’t aware of any threats to Jewish facilities in Minnesota or the Dakotas.