Lawyers for Sen. Nicole Mitchell asks court to dismiss burglary tool possession charge

Lawyers for Senator Nicole Mitchell are asking the court to dismiss one of the charges against her.

In February of this year, prosecutors added a felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools. Mitchell pleaded not guilty in August to a pending first-degree burglary charge.

RELATED: Added charge alleges Sen. Nicole Mitchell used crowbar to get into stepmom’s home

New court filings on Tuesday asked the judge to dismiss the added charge and disclose evidence related to the lease for the apartment Mitchell allegedly broke into. “The two charges are inextrivably intertwined, meaning it’s hard to envision a scenario where Nicole can be guilty of possessing burglary tools but not of committing burglary,” the motion states, adding that the new charge “creates more problems than it solves.”

In March, Mitchell spoke publicly at a Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct meeting regarding two ethics complaints against her.

One is an amended complaint that was initially filed last May; the other is a new one filed in February.

They were the first public remarks from Mitchell in ethics committee proceedings, on the Senate floor, or in hearings in her criminal case since her arrest last year.

Read the court documents in full below.