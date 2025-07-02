Lawsuit alleges General Mills fired employee after he reported racially offensive material

A former employee of General Mills has filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming he was fired after reporting racially offensive material.

L. Lee Tyus Jr., who filed the lawsuit, stated that he was unjustly fired, allegedly violating Minnesota’s Human Rights Act for reporting offensive materials that had been distributed to employees in February — Black History Month.

Tyus claimed flyers titled “fun facts about Black history” had been distributed to employees by the company during Black History Month. Tyus said he and others found events like the Tulsa Race Massacre and similar acts of racial violence being grouped in with “fun facts” to be offensive and discriminatory.

Tyus stated that he filed a complaint internally through General Mills’ ethics platform and was subsequently placed on involuntary leave.

After being allowed to return to work in March, Tyus said he was encouraged to share the contact information of a General Mills employee with anyone who had found the materials offensive.

Tyus then created a document that included the employee’s contact information, encouraging those who had been upset by the document to speak out. Shortly after he began distributing the document in the break room, Tyus claims he was escorted out of the building and subsequently fired.

The lawsuit stated Tyus had distributed the document after receiving permission from a “General Mills supervisor.” Tyus said General Mills claimed his firing was due to “multiple violations of General Mills’ standards of conduct and policies.”

The violations, according to the lawsuit, included remaining on company property despite being asked to leave and distributing flyers without authorization.

Tyus claims none of the allegations made by General Mills are true.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to General Mills for comment. The company provided the following statement:

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, I can share that General Mills does not tolerate discrimination or retaliation.”