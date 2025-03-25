Lawmakers to introduce program to recruit more police officers

A bipartisan group of lawmakers will introduce a way to recruit more police officers on Tuesday.

Law enforcement groups declared a nationwide “recruiting crisis” in 2021. High-profile cases like the murder of George Floyd played a role in that, and the issue is still lingering.

Recruitment in Minneapolis has gone up, with the department receiving 200-300 more applications last year compared to years before. But fewer applicants are passing police exams with higher scores.

The bill being introduced Tuesday would create a program to cover education costs for those interested in criminal justice. Scholarships would be awarded one semester at a time.

In December, Governor Tim Walz announced $4.5 million in grants for nearly 50 law enforcement agencies to help with recruitment and training.