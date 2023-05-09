Law enforcement respond to Minnetonka High School after student brings BB gun to school Tuesday

Minnetonka High School (MHS) sent a message to students and families informing them that a student brought a BB gun to school Tuesday morning.

The statement, which was emailed out by MHS Principal Jeff Erickson around 9:40 a.m., added that the student was immediately brought to the office and law enforcement is involved.

In the statement, Erickson said, “Please be aware and please help to make your students aware that bringing a weapon or look-alike weapon to school for any reason is against school policy and will have significant consequences, including suspension and/or expulsion from school, in addition to possible criminal charges.”

All students and staff at the building are safe, according to the statement.