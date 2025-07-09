Law enforcement recover nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in Twin Cities
Almost 1,000 pounds of meth were recovered in Minneapolis this week in what police say is possibly the largest drug bust in Minnesota.
Several law enforcement agencies, including St. Paul police, the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and federal agencies, arrested two men and recovered 960 pounds of meth on Monday.
The two men, who are suspected of selling drugs, were charged with felony drug sales.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the drug bust happened in St. Paul rather than Minneapolis.