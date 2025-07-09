Law enforcement recover nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in Twin Cities

Almost 1,000 pounds of meth were recovered in Minneapolis this week in what police say is possibly the largest drug bust in Minnesota.

Several law enforcement agencies, including St. Paul police, the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and federal agencies, arrested two men and recovered 960 pounds of meth on Monday.

Credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via X

The two men, who are suspected of selling drugs, were charged with felony drug sales.

RELATED: Federal authorities recover 900 pounds of meth from Burnsville storage locker

An update for you out of @FBIMinneapolis:

900 lbs of meth seized during two traffic stops in Minnesota yesterday, in a hit targeting drug trafficking rings you’ll hear about soon. We’re finding them and crushing their operations. More to come. Thanks to our @DEAHQ partners for… pic.twitter.com/s0VBVMAuca — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) July 8, 2025

Two vehicles. A drug detection dog. And 960 pounds of meth.



You read it right. 960 pounds of meth.



Saint Paul Police officers with Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and federal partners conducted an investigation into two adult males suspected of selling drugs.



The… pic.twitter.com/2xeJpfCVLS — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) July 9, 2025

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the drug bust happened in St. Paul rather than Minneapolis.