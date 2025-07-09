Law enforcement recover nearly 1000 pounds of meth in St. Paul

Almost 1,000 pounds of meth were recovered in St. Paul this week in what police say is possibly the largest drug bust in Minnesota.

Several law enforcement agencies, including St. Paul police, the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and federal agencies, arrested two men and recovered 960 pounds of meth on Monday.

Credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via X

The two men, who are suspected of selling drugs, were charged with felony drug sales.

An update for you out of @FBIMinneapolis:

900 lbs of meth seized during two traffic stops in Minnesota yesterday, in a hit targeting drug trafficking rings you’ll hear about soon. We’re finding them and crushing their operations. More to come. Thanks to our @DEAHQ partners for… pic.twitter.com/s0VBVMAuca — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) July 8, 2025