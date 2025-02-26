Law enforcement asking for public’s help following string of attempted ATM thefts

Morrison County officials are asking residents in Pierz to check their surveillance cameras after three people tried to steal an ATM from a bank on Monday night.

Around 11:16 p.m., at least three suspects hooked a chain to the ATM at Farmers & Merchants State Bank and pulled it off its foundation using a truck that had been reported stolen from Fergus Falls, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects then got into a “newer-style,” light-colored SUV and left the scene before getting the ATM loaded onto the vehicle. They have not been arrested, law enforcement said.

The sheriff’s office said that law enforcement is currently looking into other similar incidents that happened last week in Crookston and Pelican Rapids, which suggest the same group might be involved.

Authorities say they believe there are at least three people involved, with two attempting to steal the ATM and one driving the vehicle.

The vehicle used in the attempted theft and the suspects are pictured below.

Law enforcement is asking residents of Pierz to review their own surveillance cameras if they have them. Authorities are specifically looking for footage from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.