Late-night St. Paul shooting leaves two 15-year-old boys hurt

Police are searching for a suspect – or suspects – who are accused of shooting two 15-year-old boys in St. Paul late Monday night.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. by multiple people who said they heard shots being fired on the 600 block of Wales Street. Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries caused by gunfire. He was taken to Regions Hospital.

Then, police found another 15-year-old boy on the 100 block of Arch Street, saying he had been shot as well. He was also brought to Regions Hospital for injuries which were said to be non-life-threatening.

A map showing the area where the shooting took place can be found below.

Currently, police are still working to figure out what happened and are also identifying suspects. No one has been arrested as of this publishing.