Late-night Minnetonka fire under investigation

An investigation is underway in Minnetonka after a late-night fire caused serious damage.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene saw multiple fire trucks from various agencies on Red Cherry Circle, which is located between Excelsior Boulevard and West 62nd Street.

One of those trucks was working over a garage, and a large hole was burned through the roof.

As of this time, no word on any potential injuries and how it started.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnetonka Fire Department for details and will update this article once information has been received.