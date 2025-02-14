Last minute Valentine’s Day weekend ideas

Looking for some things to do on Valentine’s Day? Look no further! There is something for every couple.

For the theater lovers:

‘Til Death: A Marriage Musical is playing at the Art House North. The comedy is in its 13th season and has its last shows this weekend. The shows play on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $50.

The Root Beer Lady, a story about Dorothy Molter, the only legal non-indigenous member of Boundary Waters in 1934, is playing at the History Theater. The show runs from now till Feb. 23. Tickets range from $25 to $69 for adults and $15 for students.

For foodies:

Borough in Minneapolis has specials from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, including oysters, grilled shrimp, pappardelle and a dark chocolate budino. Price varies per dish.

Have your Valentine’s Day dinner in an igloo. Lock and Dam Eatery in Hastings, Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna and Duke’s on 7 on Minnetonka all have igloos available for rent.

Breva Bar & Grill has a 3-course meal for $75 per person from 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 16. Guests can choose between two different appetizers and entrees and three desserts.

The Nordic Village inside the Four Seasons Minneapolis allows guests to eat fondue, a Norwegian venison stew, s’more and more inside a heated cabin. Reservations are open now.

Parlour has what’s called “The Happiest Meal,” where guests can enjoy two Parlour burgers, french fries, swiss aioli, and two Parlour Old Fashioned or Queen of Hearts cocktails of your choice for $72. This deal is available from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16.

Smack Shack is offering two take-home seafood boils for either $99.95 for a traditional one or $149.95 for a deluxe one. Order online before 2 p.m. to pick up your order the same day.

The Rainforest Cafe in the Mall of America is offering a three-course menu including soup or salad, a choice of entree and dessert. Reservations are needed and costs $70 per couple.

North Loop Valentine’s Pub Crawl is from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16. The bars include Inbound, Stormking, Fulton and Modist.

For the curious ones:

The Wabasha Street Caves are having a Valentine’s Day Soiree on Feb. 14. Guests are encouraged to dress in Roaring 20s Attire with tickets, $35 per adult and $31 for seniors and students, including admission and appetizers

The Minnesota Transportation Museum is having an event filled with crafts, food, games and train rides for all ages. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with tickets being $16 for adults, $11 for students 6 to 17, $6 for ages 3-5 and free for under 3.

Go snowshoeing at Theodore Wirth Park at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, led by an astronomy expert. Tickets are $7.50 a person.

Explore Minnehaha Falls’ frozen landscape by walking around. The only cost is parking, just be aware of ice!

Head to the Lowry Nature Center for a candlelight walk, live music and dessert. The event is Feb. 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with tickets at $30 per person.

For those who want to relax:

The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel is offering a complimentary glass, either sparkling rose or non-alcoholic sparkling tea, for those who book on Feb. 14.

Take a ride on a horse-drawn carriage through North Loop Minneapolis along the Mississippi River. While Valentine’s Day is sold out, Feb. 15 is still available.

Pamper your partner with a booking at Face Foundrie. This focused facial bar offers same-day booking, with the price depending on the service.

For the artsy folks and kid-friendly:

Union Depot is hosting a Valentine’s Day market on Feb. 16. It is free to the public and will have local vendors and brunch.

The Walker Art Center is hosting its “Winter at the Walker: Be My Walker Valentine” event featuring poets, SweetheART tours, DJs and speed dating. The event is free to attend.

Loring Park is hosting games, crafts, live music and a movie on Feb. 14 from 4:30 to 8 p.m., free of charge.

The Minnesota Ice Festival allows guests to walk through the world’s largest ice maze. Tickets range from $9 to $25, depending on the day and age.

Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf & Arcade offers mini golf for $16 per person and unlimited arcade games for $15 per person. The place on Fridays and Saturdays after 9 p.m. is 21+.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art has an ice exhibit. It is free and on view until the weather gets warmer.

The Machine Shop is hosting the Queer Writes Book Fair on Feb. 16. It goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to attend.

If gift-giving is your love language:

Order a Valentine’s Day cookie decorating kit from Cookie Cart. Each includes 12 cookies, four piping bags of icing and 1 container of sprinkles for $25.

Bouquets by Carolyn offers a variety of flowers. The prices vary depending on the flower type.