Last defendant in fatal 2021 Woodbury graduation party shooting sentenced

The last man charged for having a role in a 2021 shooting that left a teen dead in Woodbury was sentenced on Friday.

Court records show 26-year-old Enrique Lucio Davila was ordered to spend 20 years in prison. He received credit for 946 days already served.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in February, Davila entered a guilty plea to charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened on June 5, 2021, at a graduation party on the 6100 block of Edgewood Road in Woodbury around 10:30 p.m. According to the court documents, Davila was part of a group of people at the party that flashed guns at others including 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs Ekdahl and his brother Davion.

Ekdahl contacted his stepfather Keith Dawson, who met up with the teen, his brother, and friends and returned to the party with them when gunshots were exchanged between vehicles. Forty casings were found at the scene.

Ekdahl was hit by a bullet and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Dawson was sentenced to seven years in jail, Jaden Lavan Townsend was sentenced to three years in prison, and Xavier Hudson was sentenced to more than 31 years in prison.

