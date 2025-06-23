Las Vegas man charged with attempted murder in Minneapolis parking ramp shooting

A warrant has been issued for a Las Vegas man’s arrest in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition earlier this month in Minneapolis.

Court records show 18-year-old Dijon Jacquez Davis faces one count of attempted second-degree murder for his alleged role in the June 10 attack on the 1400 block of Currie Avenue West.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance footage captured the victim and a woman walking up an apartment parking ramp stairwell and “acting affectionate towards each other.” Video from the same stairwell showed the gunman going upstairs minutes beforehand and waiting in the second-floor hallway.

When the woman opened the door to the hallway, the gunman burst through and began attacking the victim. The suspect punched, kicked and pistol-whipped the victim before leading him downstairs at gunpoint, shooting him in the back and running away, the complaint states.

The woman told police she was Davis’ girlfriend and that she knew he would confront the victim if she brought him there.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his midsection and upper thigh and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Davis is not in custody, and a judge has signed a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

“Defendant is believed to be armed and dangerous and presents a serious risk to public safety,” the complaint states.