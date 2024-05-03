Larry Lee appointed as acting president of St. Cloud State, Wacker departs early

The president of St. Cloud State University says the school’s Vice President for Finance and Administration is taking over.

Robbyn Wacker’s contract runs through June 30th, which is when she originally said she would be leaving after announcing her departure last November. However, in a letter sent out on Thursday, Wacker said Lary Lee has been appointed by Chancellor Scott Olson as acting president during the next two months.

It is not known at this time as to why Wacker is leaving early.

According to the school’s website, Lee’s role as VP for Finance and Administration began in July 2022, and previously served in the same role at Coe College.

In her letter, Wacker wrote that she cared deeply about the school, and it was important that she continue to act in the best interests of both SSU and Minnesota State. She went on to say that she believes that “long-range decisions about SCSU’s future need to be made by the leaders who will see the University through this transition.”

Wacker has led the school since 2018.

Larry Dietz, the former president of Illinois State University, will become the interim president of SCSU starting on June 30. Dietz is expected to serve a two-year term.

