Large grass fire in Morrison County 70% contained

A large grass fire in Morrison County that started Wednesday night was 70% contained Thursday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire started around 9 p.m. Wednesday night and was possibly endangering buildings in Hillman Township between Partridge Road and 355th Avenue.

At 3:20 a.m., an alert was sent to residents in the area warning of the fire nearby and telling them to be cautious of it potentially approaching.

The Pierz Fire Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helped to fight the blaze, which burned about 800 acres, the sheriff’s department says.

As of 11:17 a.m. Thursday, the fire was about 70% contained as they continued to get it under control.