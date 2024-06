Residents in South St. Paul will have a unique opportunity to climb to the Landmark Center’s North Tower on Wednesday.

The self-guided tour will take visitors up a number of steps before they walk through a secret door to the top. The climb will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and no payment or reservation is necessary.

Other opportunities for the climb are scheduled for July 3 and Aug. 21.