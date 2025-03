Lakeville police announced they will have a new K-9 team within their department soon.

Officer Werden and K-9 Nora were announced on the Lakeville Police Department’s social media pages Tuesday, showing off the pair in photos, as well as Nora practicing with another officer.

We have some exciting news!! 🐢🐾

Coming soon to a street near you… pic.twitter.com/Iys1z9lRAQ — Lakeville Police (@LakevillePD_MN) March 18, 2025

At this time, Lakeville police have not said when the pair will begin their regular work or if Nora still needs training before taking on official duties.