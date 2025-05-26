Lakeville home a ‘total loss’ after Monday fire

A house in Lakeville is no longer inhabitable after a fire Monday afternoon, the city’s fire department said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home on the 21000 block of Ivory Lane around noon. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire in the garage, extending into the home.

The homeowner was the only person present at the time of the fire, and he was able to get out safely, fire officials said.

The home is a total loss and Red Cross has been called to help the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.