Lake Superior Zoo takes in almost 200 animals from SeaQuest Roseville

A team of animal care staff from the Lake Superior Zoo traveled to SeaQuest in Roseville on Wednesday to help remove animals after the closure of the business.

The zoo and aquarium at Rosedale Center closed permanently last month amid bankruptcy proceedings and a year of reporting by 5 INVESTIGATES on unsafe conditions for animals, guests and staff.

The zoo says they have welcomed in 172 budgies, a golden conure, a reticulated python, a military macaw, a Catalina macaw, two eclectus parrots and a capybara.

“One of the great things about Zoos and Aquariums within AZA is that we are all on one big team. Each AZA Zoo has aligned missions and goals and when situations like these arise, it is a great time when we can collaborate and share our spaces and expertise at our various institutions,” said Lake Superior Zoo’s Director of Animal Management and Facilities, Lizzy Larson.

The zoo says the animals will be given time to rest and become comfortable with their care teams and will be housed in quarantine spaces in the Willard Munger Animal Care Center. Once they have settled in, the zoo will begin veterinary exams and provide any necessary medical treatments and care.

Zoo officials note that while a majority of the animals are behind the scenes in an animal care facility, the python is quarantined in the Griggs Learning Center, where he can be seen by guests.

This comes after the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone rescued two Bengal cats from SeaQuest Roseville earlier this week.

Click here if you would like to donate towards veterinary care for the rescued animals.