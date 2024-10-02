Lake Superior Zoo announces birth of cotton-top tamarin twins

The Lake Superior Zoo has announced new additions to its tamarin family after twin cotton-tops were born in September.

The twins, Mira and Deno, were born on Sept.15 to parents Echo and Tango. The parents are still learning parenting skills, according to the zoo, which they say will be essential in continuing the cotton-top tamarin species.

The cotton-tops are critically endangered, with only an estimated 2,000 mature tamarins of the species remaining in the wild. Their habitat is restricted to northern Colombia, and Lake Superior Zoo says cotton-tops face a number of threats in the wild, including habitat destruction from deforestation and the illegal pet trade.

Credit: Heidi Beal, Lake Superior Zoo Staff Photographer Credit: Heidi Beal, Lake Superior Zoo Staff Photographer

The zoo says conservation efforts have played a crucial role in increasing the cotton-tops population and encourage protective measures to be used to ensure the species’ survival.

While visitors may be hoping to catch a glimpse of Mira and Deno, the zoo said they are giving the new family time to rest and have some quiet time.

This means their habitat will only be available to view to the public from 12-2 p.m. daily.