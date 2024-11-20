Lack of flight experience, fatigue, ‘spatial disorientation’ likely causes of fatal 2022 Hermantown plane crash

The cause of a 2022 Hermantown plane crash that killed three Twin Cities metro area residents has been revealed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Oct. 1 crash happened when the pilot of the Cessna 172S, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville, lost control after he likely became “spatially disoriented,” according to an investigation report from the NTSB.

The plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, killing the pilot and the two passengers — siblings Alyssa and Matthew Schmidt, aged 32 and 31, respectively. No one inside of the home was injured from the crash.

The report added that Fretland did not have significant flight experience. Officials say that factor, combined with poor weather conditions and the fact that Fretland was most likely tired, caused him to become disoriented when entering a climbing turn.

The NTSB report also stated that a post-accident review showed there were no issues with the mechanics or the engine of the plane.