Labor Dept. orders $1.5M fine for alleged use of child labor at meatpacking plants

A Wisconsin-based food sanitation contractor has been fined more than $1.5 million after it allegedly employed minors at multiple meatpacking plants, including a few in Minnesota.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (PSSI), based out of Kieler, Wis., paid its $1.5 million in civil penalties Thursday.

It comes two months after the company and labor department agreed to a settle a lawsuit over the illegal employment of minors at the facilities. However, at that time, the financial penalty wasn’t finalized.

Ultimately, federal officials assessed a $15,138 fine — the maximum penalty allowed by law — for each minor employed by PSSI, the labor department says.

“The child labor violations in this case were systemic and reached across eight states, and clearly indicate a corporate-wide failure by Packers Sanitation Services at all levels,” Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman said in a statement. “These children should never have been employed in meat packing plants and this can only happen when employers do not take responsibility to prevent child labor violations from occurring in the first place.”

The Department of Labor says its investigation showed that PSSI employed more than 100 juveniles between the ages of 13 and 17 at facilities in eight states, including at Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Buckhead Meat in St. Cloud and JBS Foods in Worthington.

PSSI sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday: