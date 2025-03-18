Kwik Trip employee stabbed to death in Mankato; suspect arrested

Mankato police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing at a Kwik Trip gas station Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Mankato Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a disturbance just after 3 a.m. at the Kwik Trip at Madison Avenue and Bassett Street. An employee was found stabbed and unresponsive inside.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Using surveillance footage, police identified the suspect as a 28-year-old man. Officers arrested him at his home later Tuesday morning.

The victim’s name will be released at a later time.