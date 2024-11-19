Kitchen applicance malfunction burns house in Stearns County

Fire officials in Stearns County say a kitchen appliance is to blame for a house fire.

On Saturday, around 6:12 a.m., fire crews responded to a call about a house on fire, with fire crews finding the building containing heavy smoke and fire.

The fire was put out, and no one was injured, but fire crews said the house was a total loss.

After investigating the fire, it was determined the blaze started in the kitchen from an electrical malfunction from an appliance.