Kim Hiel selected for Osseo superintendent

Kim Hiel has been chosen as the next superintendent for Osseo Area Schools.

Hiel has over 20 years of experience in education. She’s previously served as principal at Zanewood Community and Robbinsdale Area Schools.

Since 2018, Hiel has worked as the superintendent of Fridley Public Schools, where she was awarded by the Minnesota School Board Directors of Color and Indigenous Fellowship and Minnesota Association of School Administrators for her work in education.

In a press release, Hiel said “I’m honored to be joining such a strong community. I’m looking forward to partnering in bringing our schools to even greater heights.”

Hiel is expected to begin her new role on July 1. Five candidates were considered in total. Details on each step of the search process is available at district279.org/SuptSearch.