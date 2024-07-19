Kandiyohi County deputy injured in single-vehicle crash

A Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s deputy was injured early Thursday evening after being involved in a single-vehicle accident that overturned his car.

The sheriff’s office said they learned of the accident around 6:21 p.m. when callers stated a vehicle had rolled over on County Road 4 just south of 1st Avenue East in Gennessee Township.

Authorities said an on-duty deputy was traveling southbound on County Road 4 when it left the road and overturned. The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details on why this happened.

The deputy was removed from the wreckage by emergency medical services and flown to St. Cloud Hospital. The deputy received non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.