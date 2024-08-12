Kandiyohi County deputy accused of drunkenly crashing squad car while on-duty

A Kandiyohi County deputy is accused of drunkenly crashing his squad car while on-duty.

Christopher Todd Flatten, 39, is charged with one count of refusing a blood draw and one count of fourth-degree DWI. The charges are a gross misdemeanor and a misdemeanor.

As previously reported, law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Road 4 and 1st Avenue East on the evening of July 18. According to a criminal complaint, initial reports indicated that the squad had lost control and rolled several times and the driver, a uniformed deputy, was unresponsive.

Flatten was extricated from the squad and was airlifted to the hospital.

The criminal complaint says that a witness, who was driving a semi truck, told state troopers that he was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when he saw the squad go through a stop sign and turn onto the highway. He also said the squad was all over the road — driving over the center line and fog line and on the grass shoulder of the road.

A second witness said he saw the squad roll five or six times in the ditch.

When state troopers went to the hospital to get a blood sample, Flatten refused, and also refused to give a urine sample, according to court documents. While speaking to Flatten, the trooper noticed that he smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and that his eyes were bloodshot and glossy.

Flatten was charged via summons and is not yet in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff provided this statement regarding Flatten’s charges: