Juvenile reportedly injured in Minneapolis shooting near Bde Maka Ska park

A juvenile was reportedly hurt after being shot in Minneapolis around 10 p.m. Friday night.

The Minneapolis Park Police said they were called to 36th Street West and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway, where a 15-year-old boy had reportedly been shot.

Police said the youth was shot in his buttocks, but that his injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; at this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.