Juvenile male injured in shooting in downtown Minneapolis Monday afternoon

Minneapolis Police say that a man is in custody following a juvenile boy being injured by gunfire around 4:22 p.m. Monday in downtown.

Officers found evidence of gunfire in a parking lot near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue after officers at the first precinct heard shots fired nearby, police say.

Officers found the boy in the area of 8th Street North and Hennepin Avenue with a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to HCMC.

The suspect was found in the alley behind the precinct and arrested. A gun was also found.

Investigators are working to figure out what led to the shooting.